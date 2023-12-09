Analyzing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for reAlpha Tech and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $398,260.00 309.63 N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $293.53 million 6.11 $112.06 million ($0.39) -33.13

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats reAlpha Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. The Rental Business segment focuses on purchasing properties for syndication, which is powered by its platform services technologies. The company was formerly known as reAlpha Asset Management Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dublin, Ohio.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

