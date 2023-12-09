Analyzing Daybreak Oil and Gas (DBRM) & The Competition

Daybreak Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:DBRM – Get Free Report) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Daybreak Oil and Gas to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Daybreak Oil and Gas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daybreak Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Daybreak Oil and Gas Competitors 749 4962 8728 356 2.59

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 33.18%. Given Daybreak Oil and Gas’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daybreak Oil and Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.3% of Daybreak Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Daybreak Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daybreak Oil and Gas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daybreak Oil and Gas N/A N/A -0.02 Daybreak Oil and Gas Competitors $965.55 million $274.73 million -16.00

Daybreak Oil and Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Daybreak Oil and Gas. Daybreak Oil and Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Daybreak Oil and Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daybreak Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Daybreak Oil and Gas Competitors 153.66% 39.69% 11.05%

Summary

Daybreak Oil and Gas rivals beat Daybreak Oil and Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Daybreak Oil and Gas

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering an area of 1,400 acres. The company was formerly known as Daybreak Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. in October 2005. Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

