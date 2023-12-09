Analyzing fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iHeartMedia and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 3 3 1 0 1.71 fuboTV 0 3 2 0 2.40

iHeartMedia currently has a consensus price target of $4.07, suggesting a potential upside of 53.46%. fuboTV has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than fuboTV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

63.4% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iHeartMedia and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.81 billion 0.10 -$264.66 million ($6.95) -0.38 fuboTV $1.28 billion 0.75 -$561.48 million ($1.59) -2.07

iHeartMedia has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia -27.19% -1,197.12% -13.71% fuboTV -28.92% -75.63% -23.77%

Volatility & Risk

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides RCS, a cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

