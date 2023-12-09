Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

