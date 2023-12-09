Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lcnb Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.54.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

