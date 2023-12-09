Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.54.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

