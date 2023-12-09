Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 135,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,548,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,076,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914,330 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,029,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,673,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.