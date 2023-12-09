Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.54.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

