Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 3.9%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.51 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 3,198,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,565,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,380.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.52.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

