Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 12,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

