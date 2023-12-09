Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. 143,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 306,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

