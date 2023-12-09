Atb Cap Markets Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $75.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

