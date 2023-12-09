ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$2.20 price objective on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:ATX opened at C$0.79 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.20 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

