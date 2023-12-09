ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$2.20 price objective on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
CVE:ATX opened at C$0.79 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.20 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
