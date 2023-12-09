Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 17,231,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 3,932,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Ault Alliance Stock Up 12.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 150.88% and a negative return on equity of 157.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ault Alliance

About Ault Alliance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

