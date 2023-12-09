AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,900.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

AZO stock opened at $2,620.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,587.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,519.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

