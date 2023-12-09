Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Down 0.4%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.29. 16,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 14,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.40% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

