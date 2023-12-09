Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

