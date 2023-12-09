Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Shares of CAR opened at $189.75 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $21.70 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

