AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 229.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

