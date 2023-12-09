Baillie Gifford European Growth (LON:BGEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.12). Approximately 888,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 590,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £317.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Baillie Gifford European Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,428.57%.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

