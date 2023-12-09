Barclays Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $213.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $172.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,530 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,980. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.