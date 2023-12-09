Benchmark Increases Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $20.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 249,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $4,044,797.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 720,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,311.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 249,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $4,044,797.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 720,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,536,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,810 over the last ninety days. 45.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.