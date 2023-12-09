Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at $571,084,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

