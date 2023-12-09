BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Down 6.5%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.73 and last traded at C$18.88. 210,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 54,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.20.
BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 6.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.41.
