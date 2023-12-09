BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90. Approximately 30,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 83,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.05.

