Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.36% from the company’s previous close.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 143.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,387.19%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

