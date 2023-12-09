Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

