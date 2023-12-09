Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) vs. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Head to Head Survey

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biotage AB (publ) and AptarGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotage AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 AptarGroup 0 1 3 0 2.75

AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given AptarGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Biotage AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.0% of Biotage AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of AptarGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biotage AB (publ) and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 8.16% 13.94% 6.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotage AB (publ) and AptarGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup $3.44 billion 2.43 $239.29 million $4.21 30.25

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Biotage AB (publ).

Summary

AptarGroup beats Biotage AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts. It also provides sample preparation solutions in the clinical and bioanalytical, forensic and toxicology, doping control animal and human, environment, and food and agriculture areas, as well as consumables and systems; protein purification solutions, including antibody and tagged proteins purification, automation systems, and custom packing service, as well as ion exchange, reversed phase, normal phase, and gel filtration PhyTip columns. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical and biotechnical companies, contract research and manufacturing organizations, academic, environmental protection, food safety, and agriculture, as well as clinical, forensic, and academic laboratories. It operates in 80 countries, which include Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Biotage AB (publ) was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures. The company provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. It also sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. In addition, the company offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company primarily sells its products and services through its own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

