Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

