Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 514,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 84,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $52.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.