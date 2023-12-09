Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $236.13 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

