Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 124 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $279,222,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 66.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after buying an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 645,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.0 %

Ryanair stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

