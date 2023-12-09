Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE D opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.22%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

