Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.35. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

