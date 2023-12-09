Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $876,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $54.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.