Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $903,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $79.30 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

