Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $187.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.68.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.