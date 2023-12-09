Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $804.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $752.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.21. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $815.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

