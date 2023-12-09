Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,474 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $66.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

