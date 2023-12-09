Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $475,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.97. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

