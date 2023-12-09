Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 890 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 104,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

