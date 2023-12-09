Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.