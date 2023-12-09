bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.21 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.02.

bluebird bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 825.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,639 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

