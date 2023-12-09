Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.25. Braze has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 in the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

