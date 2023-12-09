Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

