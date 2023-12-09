Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.