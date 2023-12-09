Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of HBM opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

