Brokers Set Expectations for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
