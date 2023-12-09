Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 36.48 and last traded at 36.76. 186,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 243,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at 37.26.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is 38.34.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

