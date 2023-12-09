Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Builders FirstSource worth $78,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 164.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,293 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,525,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $147.72 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

